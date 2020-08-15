Sonya Deville on What Type of Match She Wants With Mandy Rose, How It’s About Getting Rid of Her Now

– ComicBook.com recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sonya Deville, who discussed a variety of topics, including what’s next for her feud with Mandy Rose. Below are some highlights.

Sonya Deville on exacting payback against Mandy Rose: “It’s funny you say that. I don’t really think it was torture. I think it was payback, but whatever. Mandy’s like the fly you can’t swat. I honestly thought she was down and out after the little haircut, but I guess she had a little fight in her. Last week I was actually shocked that she came and brought a halfway-decent fight to me. So I guess I’ve got to put the nail in the coffin once and for all and get rid of her. So if she wants to lose to me for the third time consecutively, I mean, bring it on. Why not SummerSlam, right?”

On wanting a No Holds Barred or Falls Count Anywhere match with Mandy Rose: “Yeah. I mean, it definitely can’t be a regulation match. It has got to be a No-Holds-Barred or Falls Count Everywhere. It’s got to, it’s got to be something, a Street Fight even, because this is it. I’m putting an end to Mandy once and for all, and it’s not just physically. I told her I was going to ruin her life in every way that I possibly could. So even if, let me put it this way, even if there are rules in the next match that we have against each other, I won’t be following them.”

On how she wants to get rid of Mandy Rose: “I mean, it’s really not about winning anymore, because I already know I’m better than Mandy in the ring. It’s about getting rid of her. I don’t, I don’t want her in the division. I don’t want her anywhere near me. She’s been like a thorn in my side for the last five years, and I’m so sick, to be honest, I’m sick of hearing her name, even in this interview right now, it’s annoying me. I don’t want to hear Mandy Rose’s name anymore. It’s Sonya Deville’s time. I’m the star now.”

On advice Chris Jericho gave her about characters and superstars in wrestling: “The best characters and superstars in wrestling overall are people that are actually, Chris Jericho told me this when I was on Tough Enough. He said, the best performers are people that are themselves just dial it up times a thousand, and I think that’s so true. When you see people start to become comfortable in their character and more true who they are in their character, that’s when they really start to excel. I feel like that’s what’s happening with me. I’m just kind of finally letting loose and being myself and organically people see that. You know, people can see the genuineness in a character. Our fans are really smart, so it’s been fun to just kind of let loose.”