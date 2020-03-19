Sonya Deville Says She and Mandy Rose Were ‘Momentarily Upset’ by the Liv Morgan and Lana Angle

– With Spandex and Elle Collins recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sonya Deville. During the interview, Deville revealed her reaction to the infamous wedding angle where Liv Morgan interrupted Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding and Liv claimed that she was Lana’s lover and had an affair with her, presumably while Lana was already married to Rusev, which never really got addressed for that matter. Previously, Sonya Deville and her tag team partner, Mandy Rose, had pitched an LGBTQ angle to WWE, which was documented on Total Divas. Below are some highlights.

Her and Mandy Rose’s reaction to Liv Morgan interrupting Lana’s wedding and WWE not going with her and Mandy’s LGBTQ storyline pitch: “So obviously, Mandy and I were upset momentarily. It was something that we really pushed for. But never say never. And I think that it’s definitely still a possibility that it will or could happen in the future. And I think representation in different storylines and stuff like that, is awesome. I think it’s good. There’s a lot of different ways you can do it. There’s not just one way to do it and it’s not just Mandy and I that have to do it. Obviously, we took a lot of time out and had a lot of meetings with GLAAD, and they were helping us write and direct the story. And so I hope we can get back to it one day. But yeah, I would like to see it also revealed in other storylines in the future too.”

On how she thinks it could ideally play out: “I think that’s what’s cool is it doesn’t have to be a long drawn out storyline about two girls or two guys being gay. I think it can just be natural inclusion in the product. Just like you knew Rusev and Lana were dating for years and years and years. Maybe you can know two girls are dating or two guys are dating, but it’s not part of the storyline. You know what I mean? It’s unique in that it’s not a television show, but it kind of is, and it’s not real life, but it kind of is. So it’s trying to find that happy medium of where to go with stuff like that. And it’s a work in progress. We’re all trying to figure it out at the same time. And I certainly don’t have all the answers and I know they don’t. So I think it’s just a cooperative effort over the next few years of hopefully getting more of that content in there.”

Sonya Deville on her dream matchups: “Me and Asuka have had, in my opinion, some pretty cool matches since NXT, but we’ve never really had a televised singles match, and so I’d love to go into a story with her. They have the Tag Team titles right now, so I think it would be a really cool angle: Mandy and myself versus the Kabuki Warriors. So I think maybe it could happen there. But yeah, definitely Asuka is someone that I’ve always wanted to be in a storyline with. Becky Lynch too, we’ve only wrestled a couple of times here and there. And she’s awesome, so I’d love to work with her too.”