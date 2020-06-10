Sonya Deville on Using Her Voice to Promote Equality, Her Goal to Win the Smackdown Women’s Title

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to Smackdown Superstar Sonya Deville. Below are some highlights.

Sonya Deville on her WWE career preparing her for where she is now: “My career for the past five years in WWE has been everything it should have been in terms of preparing me for where I am now. I learned so much working with Paige in Absolution and with Mandy in Fire and Desire. I’ve never been more ready to be on my own and show the world what I’ve always known I am capable of. I have everything it takes to be the top superstar, whether it be male or female, in the WWE.”

Deville on using your voice for good: “We have a lot of chaos going on in our world right now, and it’s so important that, if you have a voice, you use it for good. I hope I can help make a change for the better. The Black Lives Matter movement is very important to me. Something I’ve spoken strongly about, and I’ll always use my voice to promote, is equality. Whether it’s race, religion, ethnicity, sexuality, it doesn’t matter to me. What matters to me is equality. That’s something that is super important for me to use my platform and support.”

On being a well-rounded Superstar: “I’m finally getting an opportunity to show the world I’m the most well-rounded superstar there is. The SmackDown Women’s Championship is my next goal.”