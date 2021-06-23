Sonya Deville Weighs In On Possible In-Ring Return, Working With Adam Pearce

Sonya Deville has been out of the ring for a while now, and she weighed in on a possible ring return as well as working with Adam Pearce as an authority figure on this week’s The Bump. You can check out some highlights from Deville’s interview below, per Wrestling Inc:

On revealing that fans would be returning next month: “Oh, my gosh, I was so excited! When I found out that I was going to go out there and tell the fans that we’re coming back home to them, I was ecstatic because I think the fans know how much they mean to us, but when we go without them for over a year, it really hit home for a lot of us. What we do is for the fans. Our community is so interactive; we need the fans to feed off of. Doing that for five years and then without it for a year, I miss it so much. I cannot wait to get back on the road. I can’t wait to get back to traveling. I know some people would rather wake up in their own bed every morning, but that’s not me. I want to get back on the road and back to the fans. I’m so excited to hear them. The crowd is going to be insane. I think it’s going to be incredible!”

On working with Adam Pearce in her on-screen role: “Working with Pearce is fun. I feel like we both have a lot in common. We do have strong personalities, so obviously, with that, we’re going to butt heads. I’m an alpha, and he’s an alpha. At the end of the day, we pretty much can come to agreements and be professionals. We have talked about his suits. I’m not gonna say I influenced him, but his suits have gotten more fitted the past couple of weeks. You’re welcome, Mr. Pearce.”

On a possible return to the ring: “You know, I love what I’m doing right now. I think it’s a natural fit. I’m a leader in life, and I think it transitions well into a suit and tie. I love being in charge, so I’m content with where I am right now. At the end of the day, of course, I’m a fighter, but I’m really enjoying growing and learning in this role. I don’t see an end to it anytime soon.”