Sonya Deville Reveals Her Choices for a Mt. Rushmore of Women’s Wrestling, on Dealing With Trolls for a Potential LGBTQ Storyline

– The Sun recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sonya Deville. Below are some highlights.

Sonya Deville’s Mount Rushmore for women’s wrestling: “Yeah, I think (Charlotte would) be on there for sure. I think she’s incredible. I think Asuka’s incredible. Bailey and Sasha, are incredible. Becky, for sure. There’s a lot of women that have paved the way before me, everyone has added something different to women’s wrestling. The Bellas I think are incredibly smart, business savvy women that knew how to build a brand and are incredible in the ring too. I think we’ve all contributed to the success of women’s wrestling and we’re just going to keep going up from here because the talents never been more competitive.”

Sonya Deville on dealing with trolls if WWE ever did an LGBTQ storyline: “I mean, there’s, there’s gonna be trolls no matter what, there’s going to be good and bad, no matter what we do. That’s just part of being under the microscope and in dealing with scrutiny in general. I would never let that stop us. (Mandy and I) did pitch an LGBTQ storyline, like two-plus years ago now. And I think that it’s important and I think that, you know, it will eventually come full circle, whether it’s us or whether it’s other wrestlers, but I think inclusion is important. We’re in a place right now in the world, in the sports world specifically where, it’s kind of our duty to represent all diversity. So I think it’s important.”