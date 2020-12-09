Sonya Deville Writes That She Will Not Tolerate Threatening or Inappropriate Messages

– Earlier today, WWE Superstar Sonya Deville shared a message on her Instagram story (via Squared Circle Reddit) with regards to her privacy. She noted that she will take legal action against anyone who sends her threatening messages or anything inappropriate to her or her loved ones. You can see the message she wrote below:

“I’m going to say this once and try and be clear. I love my fans very much and appreciate u despite what has happened I do not categorize u all as raging psycho paths. But harassing myself or people I have been w etc is never acceptable. I share my life with y’all to an extent because it is part of what I do and what I signed up for that being said I will not hesitate to report and or take legal action against anyone that has sent threatening messages and or anything inappropriate to me or someone in my life. Like I mentioned I am not messing around at all and it is a zero tolerance policy at this point due to referenced incident, thank you.”

Sonya Deville has recently been hiatus from WWE programming following an attempted kidnapping by alleged suspect Phillip Thomas. Thomas is currently in jail and awaiting trial, which is expected to begin early next year.

Following the incident, it was reported in August that Deville received even more threatening online messages “from persons unknown” since Thomas’ arrest on August 16. Thomas is currently facing charges of aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.