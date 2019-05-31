– 411Mania was sent the following by AfterBuzzTV.

WWE’s Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) guested on AfterBuzz TV’s Acting Class Weekly with Sean Whalen, and opened up about the first time she came out as a lesbian to her friends and family, and why it inspires her wrestling performance.

Sonya Deville shares her “coming out” story

“I knew she’d (Sonya’s mom) be supportive. I just, I was in such denial within myself for the longest time, just because of the, like, the place I grew up in. Like, it wasn’t common. I didn’t know anybody that was gay. I think I had one gay friend in high school and she never even, like, came out. It was just, like, we all just knew…I think I was more just not comfortable with saying it. I was like; and I was also in denial. I was like, ‘I’m not gay, am I?’ Cause like, I think, also the fact that I didn’t fit the stereotypical mold of what a lesbian is supposed to be or act, like, I, I was just this girl that nobody would have expected. Maybe had someone said, ‘are you gay?’ I would have been like, ‘yeah, yeah, I am actually.’ You know what I mean? And it took that opportunity, that opportunity happened when I was, like, 17 living in Florida, wh–, when I just graduated high school. My friend’s mom said to me, ‘honey, I think you’re gay.’ And I go, ‘yeah, I am.’ Like, as soon as someone vocalized it to me, gave me permission. I was like, ‘yes, yes, yeah!’ But like, no one had ever said it. I had never really th–, I would think it but then I’d be like, no, I’ve been dating guys my whole life. Like, there was just, I just had a juxtaposition in my head. I just couldn’t figure it out.”

When asked if her time in the closet, not truly being herself, is why she loves performing and acting.

“100 percent…100 percent, and that’s something I’ve only started to perform in recent years. I’m like, wait a second, I think that makes a lot of sense, looking back at it.”