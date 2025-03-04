Sonya Deville Says WWE Sent Security, Vince McMahon Rented Her a House After Kidnapping Attempt

Sonya Deville recently looked back at her kidnapping attempt from 2020 and how WWE took measures to protect her afterward. Deville was targeted by a stalker in August of that year, with the stalker eventually sentenced in 2023 to 15 years in prison.

Deville was asked on The Ariel Helwani Show about what happened after the stalker was arrested, and she spoke about how WWE sent her security and Vince McMahon rented her a house to stay in for a bit.

“WWE sent security to meet me there to go in the house and get my stuff out,” Deville recalled (per Fightful). “They got us a hotel in downtown Tampa. I was so paranoid. I thought the hotel couldn’t be in my name because the whole concern was he was going to get out on bail and they weren’t going to grant a permit restraining order. The people at Tampa Police who were communicating with me were like, ‘He’s going to get some kind of bail. I don’t know if he going to be able to make it, but he’s going to get some kind of bail.’ I was freaking out. He’s going to be loose tonight and come right back after me. The cops made it clear, and in the interrogation he made it clear he’s not done with me, and when he gets free he will come back after me. I was freaked out. I put the hotel name under an alias. Me and Mandy [Rose] are in a hotel room together, scared shitless, we dragged the dresser in front of the hotel room door.”

She continued, “I’m talking to Vince [McMahon]. SummerSlam is coming up and he’s checking in on me. He said, ‘Why don’t you come to the venue? I want to say hi and hug you.’ We drove to the venue, saw him, Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon] were there. He’s like, ‘What do you need from me?’ ‘I don’t know.’ ‘Are you going to be okay staying back at your house?’ ‘No, I don’t think I can go back there.’ I left on my ADT camera and there were reporters all over my front door step. ‘I can’t do this. It’s okay. I’ll figure it out.’ Vince is like, ‘No, what do you want to do? Do you need a place to stay?’ ‘I don’t know. My dad is coming down tomorrow and we’ll try to figure something out.’ ‘Alright, we’ll get you a place to stay if you need a place to stay.’ Vince rented a house for me to stay in, in a different part of Florida. My mom came to stay with me. Mandy stayed with me a little. Mandy’s mom came and stayed, and hired 24/7 armed security. These guys had guns on their hips.”

Deville noted that the security team stayed with her for a month and that she never stayed in the house afterward, choosing to first rent and then sell it.