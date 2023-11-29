wrestling / News
Survival of the Fittest Matchups, Marina Shafir vs. Billie Starkz Set for Tomorrow’s ROH TV
– Ring of Honor has confirmed several matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV, including two Survival of the Fittest Eliminator matchups for the vacant ROH Television Championship. The show will air tomorrow at WatchROH.com at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the current lineup:
* Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Match: Evil Uno vs. Dalton Castle
* Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Match: Gringo Loco vs. Komander
* Marina Shafir vs. Billie Starkz
* Trish Adora vs. Emi Sakura
