– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced eight new matchups for this week’s HonorClub TV. You check out the updated lineup below:

* Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Gravity

* Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Match: Josh Woods vs. Lee Johnson

* Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Match: Tracy Williams vs. Lee Moriarty

* The Infantry vs. The Workhorsemen

* The Renegades vs. Trish Adora & Lady Frost

* Rachael Ellering in action

* Dani Mo vs. Billie Starkz

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Boys

With her partnership with @LegitLeyla still in question, @RachaelEllering will be in singles action TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV! Watch Thursday Night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/LpxhBEyX3F — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 6, 2023

No longer a 'Minion In Training", @BillieStarkz is on her path to the #ROH Women's World Title at #ROHFinalBattle and will be in action against the returning @realdanimo TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV! Watch Thursday Night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/ElyI6T0zqR — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 6, 2023