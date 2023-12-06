wrestling / News

Survival of the Fittest TV Title Tournament Continues This Week’s ROH on HonorClub TV

December 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH HonorClub TV - 12-07-2023 Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced eight new matchups for this week’s HonorClub TV. You check out the updated lineup below:

Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Gravity
Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Match: Josh Woods vs. Lee Johnson
Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Match: Tracy Williams vs. Lee Moriarty
* The Infantry vs. The Workhorsemen
* The Renegades vs. Trish Adora & Lady Frost
* Rachael Ellering in action
* Dani Mo vs. Billie Starkz
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Boys

