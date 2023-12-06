wrestling / News
Survival of the Fittest TV Title Tournament Continues This Week’s ROH on HonorClub TV
– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced eight new matchups for this week’s HonorClub TV. You check out the updated lineup below:
* Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Gravity
* Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Match: Josh Woods vs. Lee Johnson
* Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Match: Tracy Williams vs. Lee Moriarty
* The Infantry vs. The Workhorsemen
* The Renegades vs. Trish Adora & Lady Frost
* Rachael Ellering in action
* Dani Mo vs. Billie Starkz
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Boys
With her partnership with @LegitLeyla still in question, @RachaelEllering will be in singles action TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
Watch Thursday Night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/LpxhBEyX3F
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 6, 2023
No longer a 'Minion In Training", @BillieStarkz is on her path to the #ROH Women's World Title at #ROHFinalBattle and will be in action against the returning @realdanimo TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
Watch Thursday Night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/ElyI6T0zqR
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 6, 2023
FULL DEATH collides with PEACOCK POWER!
The Butcher @andycomplains & The Blade will take on the former #ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Boys @TateTwinBrandon & @TateTwinBrent TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/v6lynZ7zKd
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 6, 2023
The journey to crown a new #ROH World TV Champ continues!
Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Matches
– @kylefletcherpro v @GravityLuchador
– @WoodsIsTheGoods v @BigShottyLee
– @sauce_williams v @theleemoriarty
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub 7/6chttps://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/khXFeJr9jm
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 6, 2023
