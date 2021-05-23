Soulja Boy Addresses His Twitter Feud With Randy Orton, Says It Was ‘Nothing Too Serious’

– During a recent interview with HOT 97’s Ebro in the Morning, hip-hop star Soulja Boy addressed his Twitter feud with WWE Superstar Randy Orton from earlier this year. Peter Rosenberg asked Soulja Boy about him threatening Randy Orton during the interview. Below are some highlights and a video of the interview with Soulja Boy (Randy Orton comments at approximately 11:00).

Soulja Boy on his comments to Randy Orton: “Let me say something! You win, you lose, but you live to fight another day! You know what I’m saying? Nah, man. It’s like, you know, I said what I said about the WWE. He has a right to speak on how he feels, so I can’t knock him for that, but at the same time, I’m gonna defend myself. Y’know what I’m saying? So, it’s like, people know I like the WWE. Like people know back in the day, with Stone Cold and The Rock and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, I said what I said. I’m not gonna take it back.”

Soulja Boy on how it started: “OK, so one day, I was in the studio making some music and stuff, and I tweeted about ‘the rap game is faker than wrestling.’ And you know … he [Orton] got mad. I dunno, he went off paragraph. ‘You know, if you think it’s fake, come show me! You know, come see for yourself,’ and stuff like that. And we went back and forth, but it wasn’t nothing too serious. I was like, ‘OK. This is entertainment. It’s a wrestler.’”

Soulja Boy on Ebro suggesting he produce the whole next WWE music album: “Thank you, Ebro. Tell ’em, let’s talk about it, man. C’mon man!”

If using the above quotes, please credit HOT 97, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.