Soulja Boy Continues To Take Shots at Randy Orton, Says WWE Is Scared Of Him

Soulja Boy isn’t letting his Twitter feud with Randy Orton and WWE die, calling them out once again on the platform. As you may recall, the rap star has been feuding with WWE and Orton specifically throughout the last month and has called WWE “fake” among other shots.

Soulja decided this morning that he wasn’t done, as he took to his account to say WWE is ‘scared’ of him and tagged Orton, writing:

“WWE scared of me. And Randy p***y. They big cap use somebody else name for ratings. I knew they was too fake to have me there, I’ll slap the s**t out dude live. “You a b**ch, @RandyOrton, and I mean that one-hundred percent, p***y.”

Orton has not yet responded to Soulja, but the day is young.

WWE scared of me. And Randy organ pussy. They big cap 🧢 use somebody else name for ratings. I knew they was too fake to have me there I’ll slap the shit out dude live. — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 28, 2021