Soulja Boy Takes Shots At WWE Again On His Livestream: Mocks Randy Orton Vomiting Black Ooze

Soulja Boy recently had a livestream and while he spoke to his fans, he continued his online feud against Randy Orton. This time the rapper made fun of Orton vomiting black ooze during recent episodes of WWE RAW.

He said: “It’s f–ked. [Orton] talking about baby mamas…I ain’t got no kids, what the f–k is you talking about, stupid-ass boy? Now listen, I respect like the WWE and s–t like that, like the Rock is one of my favorite wrestlers, Stone Cold Steve Austin and shit like that. Like back in the day when I was a little kid. Like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, s–t like that. But like, man, you know what the f–k I meant. I said that WWE was fake, b—h you took that, you blew that s–t all outta context. What is you talkin’ about? I outta come to WWE and smack the s–t out you.

I’m not irrelevant. I’m very relevant. I got more money than you. I’m more popular than you. I had the biggest comeback of 2019 on the Breakfast Club. I made millions and millions of dollars. I don’t even know you. Randy Organ, get the f–k outta here. Smack the shit outta all y’all. F–k you talking about? The real wrestlers is The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Brock Lesnar. All you other […] shut the f–k up. And I f–k with the Dudley Boyz and Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy and the Swanton Bomb. All you other […] shut the f–k up, that s–t fake.

I looked at the WWE the other day, just to see what it looked like. Y’all on there spittin’ fire and spittin’ acid out ya mouth and doin’ cut scenes. That s–t look like a soap opera TV show. That s–t fake as hell! Y’all can’t even act! I looked at that s–t, y’all on there spittin’…I ain’t watch wrestling in like fifteen years. You ain’t never did s–t, was standing in the ring…I can’t wrestle with a […] that wear leather thongs! Wanna yell at me in his underwear.”