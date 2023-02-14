wrestling / News
Southern Honor Wrestling 48 Full Results 02.10.2023: Joe Black vs. Murder-1 Headliner & More
The SHW 48 event was hosted by Southern Honor Wrestling on February 10 in Canton, GA. You can find the complete results (via Stephen Jensen & Ryan Torres) below.
*Judas defeated Proc “The Croc” Johnston
*Carlie Bravo defeated Corey Hollis (w/ Judas)
*SHW Tag Team Title Match: Happy Madness (Sal Rinauro & Sunny Daze) defeated Matt Sells & Michael Stevens
*”Buff Daddy” Nick Halen defeated Parker Li
*Owen Knight defeated Najasism
*Najasism defeated Owen Knight
*Exotic Youth (w/ Hunter James) defeated Top Team (w/ Cyrus)
*SHW Championship Match: Gunner Miller defeated Chip Day
*Dark City Street Fight Bout: Joe Black defeated Murder-1
