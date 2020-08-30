Spanish & German Commentary Added to Several Classic WWE PPVs

The WWE Network has added additional language options to several of their classic PPVs. WWE Network News reports that WWE has added Spanish and German commentary to almost 80 PPVs from 1995 to 2015.

The PPVs are:

* 05/14/1995 In Your House #1

* 07/23/1995 In Your House #2

* 09/24/1995 In Your House #3

* 12/17/1995 In Your House #5

* 02/18/1996 In Your House #6

* 04/28/1996 In Your House – Good Friends, Better Enemies

* 06/23/1996 King of the Ring 1996

* 07/21/1996 In Your House – International Incident

* 09/22/1996 In Your House – Mind Games

* 10/20/1996 In Your House – Buried Alive

* 12/15/1996 In Your House – It’s Time!

* 02/16/1997 In Your House – Final Four

* 04/20/1997 In Your House – Revenge of the Taker

* 05/11/1997 In Your House – A Cold Day in Hell

* 07/06/1997 In Your House – Canadian Stampede

* 09/07/1997 In Your House – Ground Zero

* 09/27/1998 Breakdown 1998

* 05/20/2001 Judgment Day 2001

* 04/21/2002 Backlash 2002

* 05/19/2002 Judgment Day 2002

* 12/15/2002 Armageddon 2002

* 04/27/2003 Backlash 2003

* 05/18/2003 Judgment Day 2003

* 06/15/2003 Bad Blood 2003

* 12/14/2003 Armageddon 2003

* 05/16/2004 Judgment Day 2004

* 06/13/2004 Bad Blood 2004

* 06/27/2004 Great American Bash 2004

* 12/12/2004 Armageddon 2004

* 05/01/2005 Backlash 2005

* 07/24/2005 Great American Bash 2005

* 12/18/2005 Armageddon 2005

* 04/30/2006 Backlash 2006

* 07/23/2006 Great American Bash 2006

* 11/05/2006 Cyber Sunday 2006

* 12/03/2006 ECW December to Dismember 2006

* 12/17/2006 Armageddon 2006

* 04/29/2007 Backlash 2007

* 07/22/2007 Great American Bash 2007

* 10/28/2007 Cyber Sunday 2007

* 12/16/2007 Armageddon 2007

* 04/27/2008 Backlash 2008

* 07/20/2008 Great American Bash 2008

* 10/26/2008 Cyber Sunday 2008

* 12/14/2008 Armageddon 2008

* 04/26/2009 Backlash 2009

* 06/07/2009 Extreme Rules 2009

* 06/28/2009 The Bash 2009

* 09/13/2009 Breaking Point 2009

* 10/04/2009 Hell in a Cell 2009

* 10/25/2009 Bragging Rights 2009

* 02/21/2010 Elimination Chamber 2010

* 04/25/2010 Extreme Rules 2010

* 06/20/2010 Fatal 4 Way 2010

* 10/03/2010 Hell in a Cell 2010

* 10/24/2010 Bragging Rights 2010

* 02/20/2011 Elimination Chamber 2011

* 05/01/2011 Extreme Rules 2011

* 06/19/2011 Capitol Punishment 2011

* 10/02/2011 Hell in a Cell 2011

* 02/19/2012 Elimination Chamber 2012

* 04/29/2012 Extreme Rules 2012

* 10/28/2012 Hell in a Cell 2012

* 02/17/2013 Elimination Chamber 2013

* 05/19/2013 Extreme Rules 2013

* 06/16/2013 Payback 2013

* 10/06/2013 Battleground 2013

* 10/27/2013 Hell in a Cell 2013

* 02/23/2014 Elimination Chamber 2014

* 05/04/2014 Extreme Rules 2014

* 06/01/2014 Payback 2014

* 07/20/2014 Battleground 2014

* 10/26/2014 Hell in a Cell 2014

* 02/22/2015 Fastlane 2015

* 04/26/2015 Extreme Rules 2015

* 05/17/2015 Payback 2015

* 05/31/2015 Elimination Chamber 2015

* 07/19/2015 Battleground 2015

* 10/25/2015 Hell in a Cell 2015