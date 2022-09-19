Spartan Pro Wrestling Full Results 09.17.2022: Tag Team Championship, Middleweight Championship, & More

Spartan Pro Wrestling conducted its most recent slate of TV tapings in Gadsden, Alabama on September 17. Complete results (via Spartan Pro) can be seen below.

*Cedric Terrell def. the Human Party Machine, J-MO

*Hytes def. Hawk Thomas (w/ Skyler)

*Scott Patterson def. Groove Santana

*Homage def. Joey Fiasco

*Joshua O’Hagan & Dylan Cook def. The Vipers

*Spartan Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship: Undeniable Wes Taylor & Onyx def. The Wasteland (Havoc & Omen)

*Spartan Pro Wrestling Middleweight Championship: Stephan Dunn def. Brock Garvin & Brandon Cash