wrestling / News
Spartan Pro Wrestling Results 05.21.22: I Quit Match, Lamar Diggs, Christian Valor, Alpha Omega Red
May 24, 2022 | Posted by
Spartan Pro Wrestling hosted their latest event at Gadsden Mall in Gadsden, Alabama on Saturday, May 21. Check out the full results (per Fightful):
* “Young Mamba” Stephan Dunn def. Julius Maximum Pryor
* Dylan Cook (Joshua O’Hagan’s partner in the Irish Brotherhood) def. Darrell Shaw.
* Cedric Terrell def. Justin Fleaux.
* Sean “Tank” Sims def. Groove Santana.
* Spartan Middleweight Championship: Alpha Omega Red (champion) def. Brandon Cash and former champion Brock Garvin.
* Scott Patterson def. Onyx.
* Spartan Heavyweight Title: Spartan Heavyweight champion Lamar Diggs (who has appeared on AEW Dark) took on Christian Valor in an “I Quit” match.