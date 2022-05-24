Spartan Pro Wrestling Results 05.21.22: I Quit Match, Lamar Diggs, Christian Valor, Alpha Omega Red

Spartan Pro Wrestling hosted their latest event at Gadsden Mall in Gadsden, Alabama on Saturday, May 21. Check out the full results (per Fightful):

* “Young Mamba” Stephan Dunn def. Julius Maximum Pryor

* Dylan Cook (Joshua O’Hagan’s partner in the Irish Brotherhood) def. Darrell Shaw.

* Cedric Terrell def. Justin Fleaux.

* Sean “Tank” Sims def. Groove Santana.

* Spartan Middleweight Championship: Alpha Omega Red (champion) def. Brandon Cash and former champion Brock Garvin.

* Scott Patterson def. Onyx.

* Spartan Heavyweight Title: Spartan Heavyweight champion Lamar Diggs (who has appeared on AEW Dark) took on Christian Valor in an “I Quit” match.