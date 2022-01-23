Spartan Pro Wrestling Results 1.22.22: Lamar Diggs Retains Heavyweight Title

– Spartan Pro Wrestling held an event yesterday in Gadsden, Alabama. Below are some results, via Fightful:

* Spartan Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Lamar Diggs beat “Ghetto Rockstar” Tyrese Murphy via submission.

* After the match, Justin Fleaux had a confrontation with Tyrese Murphy. Murphy and Fleaux then had an impromptu match, with Fleaux picking up the win.

* Brothers in Arms (Jason Dugan, Coin Collecta, and Money Makin’ Che Guzman) beat the team of The Last Tribe (Big Smuve and Darrell Shaw).

* Joshua O’Hagan beat Stefan Dunn in a Three-Round British Wrestling Rules Match.

* Brock Garvin beat. Christian Valor by DQ for the Spartan Middleweight title. Fleaux kicked Garvin causing a disqualification.

* Cedric Terrell and Julius Maximum Pryor beat the team of Alpha Omega Red and Ophius to retain the Spartan tag team titles.