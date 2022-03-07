wrestling / News
Spartan Pro Wrestling Results: Middleweight Title Defended in Main Event, More
March 7, 2022 | Posted by
Spartan Pro Wrestling’s latest show took place on Saturday, featuring a Middleweight Championship match in the main event and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Darrell Shaw def. Randy Wentworth
* Justin Fleaux def. Action Mike Jackson and Coach Robert Colon.
* The Misfit Militia defeated Groove Santana and Joey Fiasco.
* The Irish Brotherhood def. Homage and “Young Mamba” Stephan Dunn.
* Spartan Pro Wrestling Middleweight Championship Match: Brock Garvin def. Tex “Suplex” McTex
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee, Evil Uno and Others React To William Regal Joining AEW
- Finn Balor On Reason He Thinks WWE NXT 2.0 Was Needed, What He Finds Most Appealing About The Rebrand
- Charlotte Flair On How Ronda Rousey Earned Her Respect During Initial WWE Run, Rousey Reminding Her Of Kurt Angle
- Backstage Note on Christian Cage Returning to the Ring on AEW Rampage