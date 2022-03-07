Spartan Pro Wrestling Results: Middleweight Title Defended in Main Event, More

Spartan Pro Wrestling’s latest show took place on Saturday, featuring a Middleweight Championship match in the main event and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Darrell Shaw def. Randy Wentworth

* Justin Fleaux def. Action Mike Jackson and Coach Robert Colon.

* The Misfit Militia defeated Groove Santana and Joey Fiasco.

* The Irish Brotherhood def. Homage and “Young Mamba” Stephan Dunn.

* Spartan Pro Wrestling Middleweight Championship Match: Brock Garvin def. Tex “Suplex” McTex