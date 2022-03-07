wrestling / News

Spartan Pro Wrestling Results: Middleweight Title Defended in Main Event, More

March 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Spartan Pro Wrestling 3-5-22 Image Credit: Spartan Pro Wrestling

Spartan Pro Wrestling’s latest show took place on Saturday, featuring a Middleweight Championship match in the main event and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Darrell Shaw def. Randy Wentworth
* Justin Fleaux def. Action Mike Jackson and Coach Robert Colon.
* The Misfit Militia defeated Groove Santana and Joey Fiasco.
* The Irish Brotherhood def. Homage and “Young Mamba” Stephan Dunn.
* Spartan Pro Wrestling Middleweight Championship Match: Brock Garvin def. Tex “Suplex” McTex

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spartan Pro Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading