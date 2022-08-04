wrestling / News

Special AEW Dark: Elevation Announced For Tonight: Mance Warner in Action

August 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation logo Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that there will be a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight on Youtube. It will feature the following matches:

* Mance Warner vs. Serpentico
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods in action
* Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura w/ Madison Rayne on commentary.

You can find spoilers here.

