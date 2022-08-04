wrestling / News
Special AEW Dark: Elevation Announced For Tonight: Mance Warner in Action
August 4, 2022
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that there will be a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight on Youtube. It will feature the following matches:
* Mance Warner vs. Serpentico
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods in action
* Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura w/ Madison Rayne on commentary.
