Special Announcement Set For WWE NXT This Week
WWE will host a special NXT episode this Wednesday at 2300 Arena, formerly the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia.
WWE announced today that NXT GM Ava will have a special announcement on the show. Here is the current card for the broadcast:
* Trick Williams & Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland
* Hardcore match: Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice w/Dawn Marie as special guest referee
* Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer
* Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans
* NXT GM Ava will have a special announcement
