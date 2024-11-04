Special Announcement Set For WWE NXT This Week

WWE will host a special NXT episode this Wednesday at 2300 Arena, formerly the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia.

WWE announced today that NXT GM Ava will have a special announcement on the show. Here is the current card for the broadcast:

* Trick Williams & Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

* Hardcore match: Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice w/Dawn Marie as special guest referee

* Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer

* Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

