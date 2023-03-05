wrestling / News

Special Edition of AEW Dark Now Streaming

March 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark Hook vs. Peter Avalon Image Credit: AEW

A special edition of AEW Dark is now available for streaming ahead of tomorrow night’s Revolution PPV. It includes the following matches:

* Daniel Garcia vs. Aaron Solo
* The Acclaimed vs. The Workhorsemen
* HOOK vs. Peter Avalon
* The Firm (Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy) vs. The Lucha Brothers & Mark Briscoe

