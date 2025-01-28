– WWE announced today that WWE NXT will be held on Tuesday, February 25 at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am EST at Ticketmaster.com. A ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow (Jan. 29) at 10:00 am EST. Here’s the full announcement:

January 28, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced a special edition of NXT® will take place Tuesday, February 25 at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati. The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10am ET/7am PT via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting https://www.ticketmaster.com/ and using the code NXTLIVE starting tomorrow at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET / 8:59pm PT.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW including ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football and more. The CW is also home to the Emmy®-award winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.