Special Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation Airing Tomorrow

AEW is set to air a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tomorrow. The company has announced that the episode will air at 1 PM ET and will feature the following matches:

* The Kingdom vs. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu

* Athena vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Top Flight vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

* Juice Robinson vs. Hagane Shino