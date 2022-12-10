wrestling / News
Special Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation Airing Tomorrow
December 9, 2022 | Posted by
AEW is set to air a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tomorrow. The company has announced that the episode will air at 1 PM ET and will feature the following matches:
* The Kingdom vs. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu
* Athena vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Top Flight vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto
* Juice Robinson vs. Hagane Shino
