wrestling / News
Special Episode of AEW Dark Is Online
August 4, 2022 | Posted by
A special Thursday-night episode of AEW Dark is online. You can see the video below, which has the following lineup set:
* Mance Warner vs. Serpentico
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods in action
* Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura w/ Madison Rayne on commentary.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Will Never Get The Credit He Deserves, Supports New Regime In WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks AEW Isn’t Competition For WWE, Decline Of Interest In Pro Wrestling
- Backstage Update on MJF Remaining Silent Since AEW Dynamite Promo
- Mick Foley on How Shawn Michaels’ ‘Sunny Days’ Comment Triggered Heat With Bret Hart