Special Episode of AEW Dark Is Online

August 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 8-4-22 Image Credit: AEW

A special Thursday-night episode of AEW Dark is online. You can see the video below, which has the following lineup set:

* Mance Warner vs. Serpentico
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods in action
* Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura w/ Madison Rayne on commentary.

