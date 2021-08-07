wrestling / News

Special Episode of AEW Dark Now Online

August 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

Tonight’s special episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which has the following lineup:

* Lucha Bros vs. Sage Scott & Jake St. Patrick
* Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Peter Avalon
* Jurassic Express vs. D3 & Ryzin
* Orange Cassidy vs. Jora Johl
* Julia Hart vs. Angelica Risk
* Lance Archer vs. Tre Lamar
* Abadon vs. Kelsey Heather
* Dante Martin & Sydal Brothers vs. Darian Bengston, Vary Morales, & Aaron Frye
* Ethan Page vs. Baron Black
* Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow vs. The Gunn Club

