Special Episode of AEW Dark Now Online
August 6, 2021 | Posted by
Tonight’s special episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which has the following lineup:
* Lucha Bros vs. Sage Scott & Jake St. Patrick
* Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Peter Avalon
* Jurassic Express vs. D3 & Ryzin
* Orange Cassidy vs. Jora Johl
* Julia Hart vs. Angelica Risk
* Lance Archer vs. Tre Lamar
* Abadon vs. Kelsey Heather
* Dante Martin & Sydal Brothers vs. Darian Bengston, Vary Morales, & Aaron Frye
* Ethan Page vs. Baron Black
* Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow vs. The Gunn Club
