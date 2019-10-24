Special Episode of WWE Backstage Airing After Smackdown

– FOX Sports 1 is set to air a special episode of WWE Backstage immediately following this week’s Smackdown. The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted video on Thursday of Renee Young announcing that the special episode will air on FOX Sports 1, which is the network Smackdown will air on this week due to the World Series.

Young noted that she and Booker T will be joined by Paige and Christian, who also appeared on the preview episode earlier this month. The show officially premieres in its regular timeslot on November 5th at 11 PM ET.