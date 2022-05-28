wrestling / News
Special Five-Match Episode of AEW Dark Airing Tonight
May 28, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced a special five-match AEW Dark that will stream tonight on Youtube at 7 PM ET. The matches were taped last night before and after Rampage. The lineup includes:
* The House of Black vs. Adriel Noctis, Gregory Sharpe & Matt Brannigan
* Anna Jay vs. Sandra Moone
* Darby Allin vs. Brandon Cutler
* Riho, Yuka Sakazaki & Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose, Diamante & Emi Sakura
* Death Triangle vs. QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Not Expected Back In WWE Any Time Soon
- Michelle McCool Was Once Questioned by Police For Murdering The Undertaker
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid
- Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight