Special Five-Match Episode of AEW Dark Airing Tonight

All Elite Wrestling has announced a special five-match AEW Dark that will stream tonight on Youtube at 7 PM ET. The matches were taped last night before and after Rampage. The lineup includes:

* The House of Black vs. Adriel Noctis, Gregory Sharpe & Matt Brannigan

* Anna Jay vs. Sandra Moone

* Darby Allin vs. Brandon Cutler

* Riho, Yuka Sakazaki & Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose, Diamante & Emi Sakura

* Death Triangle vs. QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo