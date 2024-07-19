wrestling / News
Special Guest Referee Reportedly Planned For WWE Summerslam
July 19, 2024
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently plans for one of the matches at this year’s WWE Summerslam to feature a special guest referee. It’s unknown which match it will be for.
The only match that will not have a guest referee will be Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan. That match will likely, instead, focus on where Dominik Mysterio’s allegiances lie, which would likely play into the finish.
