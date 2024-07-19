wrestling / News

Special Guest Referee Reportedly Planned For WWE Summerslam

July 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland Image Credit: WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently plans for one of the matches at this year’s WWE Summerslam to feature a special guest referee. It’s unknown which match it will be for.

The only match that will not have a guest referee will be Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan. That match will likely, instead, focus on where Dominik Mysterio’s allegiances lie, which would likely play into the finish.

