PROGRESS Teases Special On Ilja Dragunov vs. Cara Noir
August 16, 2020
PROGRESS Wrestling is bringing a special looking at the feud between Ilja Dragunov and Cara Noir soon. The company announced on Sunday that they are set to release a three-parter Graps Session looking at the rivalry between the two. No release date was announced, though it will be on the Demand Progress platform.
PROGRESS saw its first shows released on the WWE Network over the weekend. Dragunov, of course, is now signed to WWE and part of the NXT UK brand. You can see a teaser video below:
The classic trilogy…in their own words.
Graps Sessions – @Cara_Noir vs @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR
3 part special coming soon to Demand PROGRESS. https://t.co/tZV3IWiGMC pic.twitter.com/AsXqfqib56
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 16, 2020
