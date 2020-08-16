PROGRESS Teases Special On Ilja Dragunov vs. Cara Noir

PROGRESS Wrestling is bringing a special looking at the feud between Ilja Dragunov and Cara Noir soon. The company announced on Sunday that they are set to release a three-parter Graps Session looking at the rivalry between the two. No release date was announced, though it will be on the Demand Progress platform.

PROGRESS saw its first shows released on the WWE Network over the weekend. Dragunov, of course, is now signed to WWE and part of the NXT UK brand. You can see a teaser video below: