Special John Silver PPV Debuting This Month, Features Pre-AEW Career

A special PPV looking at the career of John Silver before he joined AEW is debuting this month from Stonecutter Media. Here’s the announcement:

THE BUTCHER COMETH – JOHN SILVER: THE MEAT MAN! IN JULY ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW!

What John Silver lacks in stature he more than makes up for with his toughness in the ring. Other wrestlers know they’ve been through the meatgrinder when they face his Silver Stone move. You know John Silver as the wrestling star he is today. But before he was a star, he was a Heavyweight and Tag Team champion in CZW. And now you can see the early fights that catapulted this warrior into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. In addition to JOHN SILVER: THE MEAT MAN, be sure to check out ALEX REYNOLDS: YOURS TRULY, still available on demand and on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for available shows. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view.