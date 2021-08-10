Special Look at Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe Rivalry, New Match Added to Tonight’s WWE NXT

– WWE has announced some last-minute additions to tonight’s edition of WWE NXT TV, which marks the show’s return to USA Network. First up, the Breakout Tournament continues with Odyssey Jones vs. Trey Baxter in the semifinals:

Odyssey Jones set to battle Trey Baxter in a Breakout Tournament Semifinal Match The historic NXT Breakout Tournament rolls on as Odyssey Jones goes head-to-head with Trey Baxter in the Semifinals tonight! The self-professed “Future Favorite” has already posted an Instagram video demonstrating just how pumped up he is for the impending showdown. But will the powerful OJ be able to ground Baxter’s awe-inspiring aerial assault? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Also scheduled for tonight, NXT takes a look at the Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe rivalry ahead of their title clash at NXT TakeOver 36:

Take a special look at Karrion Kross’ chaotic rivalry with Samoa Joe “WHO… PROVOKED … WHO?!” With their turbulent showdown at NXT TakeOver 36 fast approaching, relive the volatile rivalry between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and the first-ever two-time NXT Champion Samoa Joe, tonight at 8/7 C on NXT on USA Network.

Here’s the newly updated lineup for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT TV:

* The Road to NXT TakeOver 36 continues

* How will Raquel Gonzalez retaliate against her former best friend Dakota Kai?

* What will happen when Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly come face-to-face?

* Ember Moon vs. Sarray

* Ilja Dragunov appears live

* A special look at Karrion Kross’ chaotic rivalry with Samoa Joe

* Breakout Tournament Semifinals: Odyssey Jones vs. Trey Baxter