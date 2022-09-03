Special Saturday Edition Of AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

AEW has a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation airing today, and the livestream is online. You can check out the livestream below for the episode, which has the following lineup:

* GPA & Laynie Luck vs. Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo

* Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) vs. Jah-C and Storm Grayson

* Invictus Khash & JPH vs. The Acclaimed

* Angelico, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy

* Ortiz & Ruby Soho vs. Emi Sakura & Baliyan Akki

* The Factory (Aaron Solo, Cole Karter, & Nick Comoroto) vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds