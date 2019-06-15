wrestling / News

Various News: Special SCU-Themed Bonus Episode of Being the Elite, Seth Rollins Reacts to Baron Corbin’s Announcement, WWE Looks At Cardi B/Carmella Interaction

June 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
SCU AEW Double or Nothing

– AEW has released a bonus episode of Being the Elite which focuses on SCU and their recent trip to China.

– WWE has posted a video looking at the interaction that Carmella and rapper Cardi B had on Twitter earlier this week.

– Seth Rollins reacted to the news that Baron Corbin will reveal the guest referee for their match at Stomping Grounds on this Monday’s RAW.

