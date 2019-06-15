wrestling / News
Various News: Special SCU-Themed Bonus Episode of Being the Elite, Seth Rollins Reacts to Baron Corbin’s Announcement, WWE Looks At Cardi B/Carmella Interaction
June 15, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has released a bonus episode of Being the Elite which focuses on SCU and their recent trip to China.
– WWE has posted a video looking at the interaction that Carmella and rapper Cardi B had on Twitter earlier this week.
.@iamcardib & @CarmellaWWE as a tag team at #SummerSlam?
YES, PLEASE. pic.twitter.com/16OG029hfF
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2019
– Seth Rollins reacted to the news that Baron Corbin will reveal the guest referee for their match at Stomping Grounds on this Monday’s RAW.
Captain No Friends gonna find someone else to take his beatings for him? https://t.co/EPXptFpS5x
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 14, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Returns to US Independents, Beats Darby Allin at Brass City Brawl (Video)
- Bruce Prichard on Contract Negotiations With AJ Styles in TNA, Dixie Carter Not Wanting to Commit More to Keep Styles
- Konnan Says Nancy Benoit Should Be in WWE Hall of Fame, Talks Whether WCW Talent Knew Hulk Hogan Was Joining nWo
- Lance Storm Shares Story of Vince McMahon Thinking He Was Dead
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Shawn Michaels And Bret Hart Backstage Fight