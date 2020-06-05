wrestling / News
Special Episode of The Bump, Watch-Along Set For In NXT Takeover: Your House This Sunday
WWE has a full day of programming leading into and after NXT Takeover: Your House. The line-up kicks off at 10:30 ET with a special episode of The Bump and continues on as you can see below:
10:30 AM ET: The Bump (WWE Network, Digital Platforms) featuring Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Mauro Ranallo, Keith Lee, and Mia Yim.
12:00 PM ET: Best of NXT’s Most Defining Takeover Matches (WWE Network)
6:30 PM ET: NXT Takeover: In Your House Pre-Show and Main Card (WWE Network)
7:00 PM ET: NXT Takeover: In Your House Watchalong (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch) featuring Natalya, Renee Young, Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair
After In Your House: Triple H Live Interview (Facebook)
Going live on my official Facebook page (https://t.co/4an7NwfrQW) immediately following #NXTTakeOver: In Your House.
Get ready for Sunday… #WeAreNXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/I74nWp9wTK
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Details on Backlot Brawl At NXT Takeover: In Your House
- Arn Anderson On The Match That Ended Tyson Kidd’s Career, Says It Was a Loss to the Wrestling Business
- Jim Ross Discusses Steve Austin Demanding Finish to His Match With Scott Hall At WrestleMania 18 Be Changed Due To Hall Being Hungover
- Rhea Ripley Shuts Down Rumors That She Lost NXT Women’s Title Over Visa Issues