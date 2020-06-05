wrestling / News

Special Episode of The Bump, Watch-Along Set For In NXT Takeover: Your House This Sunday

June 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: In Your House Adam Cole

WWE has a full day of programming leading into and after NXT Takeover: Your House. The line-up kicks off at 10:30 ET with a special episode of The Bump and continues on as you can see below:

10:30 AM ET: The Bump (WWE Network, Digital Platforms) featuring Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Mauro Ranallo, Keith Lee, and Mia Yim.
12:00 PM ET: Best of NXT’s Most Defining Takeover Matches (WWE Network)
6:30 PM ET: NXT Takeover: In Your House Pre-Show and Main Card (WWE Network)
7:00 PM ET: NXT Takeover: In Your House Watchalong (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch) featuring Natalya, Renee Young, Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair
After In Your House: Triple H Live Interview (Facebook)

NXT Takeover: In Your House, Jeremy Thomas

