Special Thursday Episode of AEW Dark Tonight, Four Matches Set

February 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark logo Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will stream a special Thursday episode of AEW Dark tonight at 7 PM ET on Youtube, with four matches announced. They include:

* Aaron Solo vs. Sonny Kiss
* Abadon vs. Gia Scott
* The Blade & Private Party vs. Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty & Matt Sydal
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lee Johnson

AEW Dark, Joseph Lee

