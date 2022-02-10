wrestling / News
Special Thursday Episode of AEW Dark Tonight, Four Matches Set
February 10, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will stream a special Thursday episode of AEW Dark tonight at 7 PM ET on Youtube, with four matches announced. They include:
* Aaron Solo vs. Sonny Kiss
* Abadon vs. Gia Scott
* The Blade & Private Party vs. Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty & Matt Sydal
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lee Johnson
