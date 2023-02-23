Spectrum Cable Reveals Apparent Date for AEW Forbidden Door II

Spectrum Cable appears to have revealed the date for the second AEW Forbidden Door show. Spectrum’s PPV listings show the AEW: Forbidden Door as being set for June 24th.

AEW has not yet announced a Forbidden Door show for this year, and the date is thus not yet confirmed. Last year’s Forbidden Door took place on June 26th from Chicago; the Spectrum listing does not have a location listed.

PWInsider reports that Tony Khan’s announcement tonight is not expected to be about Forbidden Door.