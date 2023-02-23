wrestling / News
Spectrum Cable Reveals Apparent Date for AEW Forbidden Door II
February 22, 2023 | Posted by
Spectrum Cable appears to have revealed the date for the second AEW Forbidden Door show. Spectrum’s PPV listings show the AEW: Forbidden Door as being set for June 24th.
AEW has not yet announced a Forbidden Door show for this year, and the date is thus not yet confirmed. Last year’s Forbidden Door took place on June 26th from Chicago; the Spectrum listing does not have a location listed.
PWInsider reports that Tony Khan’s announcement tonight is not expected to be about Forbidden Door.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On Trying To Find The Right Time To Make Samoa Joe Champion In TNA, If Russo Held Joe Back
- Jim Cornette’s Wife Says Unofficial Facebook Group Has Been Posting On Cornette’s Behalf
- Booker T on Kenny Omega Possibly Leaving AEW And Joining WWE
- Backstage Update on Triple H Allegedly Being ‘Underwhelmed’ By Returning WWE Superstars