More Speculation on Why Enzo Amore Was Released From WWE

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider (via bodyslam.net), there is more speculation on why WWE ended up releasing Enzo Amore…

“Enzo was not released just for the allegations it was described to me by several people who worked for the company and work for the company that it was more of a last straw situation. There had been times he had rubbed the members of the locker room the wrong way. There were times he had kind of said things they didn’t want him to say. There are ways that he carried himself and with this it was like, ‘okay enough is enough.’