WWE News: Speculation On If James Ellsworth’s Firing Was A Work, WWE Hypes Brock Lesnar’s RAW Return, DDP Works At WWE Performance Center

– A fan recently asked Dave Meltzer if James Ellsworth’s firing on the last episode of Smackdown Live was a work and that he’ll likely be back at some point.

He wasn't under contract so was only meant for limited appearances. The TV version was a work. He's so good at his role I'd be surprised at some point he's not back. https://t.co/tvB2YxThfU — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 27, 2018

– WWE.com has a preview for RAW with a bit hyping the return of Brock Lesnar. It will be his first appearance on WWE TV since the Greatest Royal Rumble.

It reads: The “uncrowned” Universal Champion is coming for the throne. After being denied Brock Lesnar’s coveted title at WrestleMania and WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns has earned another opportunity to take down The Conqueror, this time at SummerSlam in Brooklyn. As Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman revealed this past Monday, The Beast Incarnate will bring his title to Cincinnati for Raw, where Reigns will be waiting.

– WWE has posted a video of Diamond Dallas Page at the WWE Performance Center last week, where he worked with talents and gave DDP Yoga lessons.