On last night’s WWE Raw, John Cena announced that his road to WrestleMania will now have to go through Smackdown after his failure at Elimination Chamber. Cena will be on the Smackdown tonight, looking to earn his spot at WrestleMania, and according to SportsKeeda, the speculation is that Cena will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane, with Nakamura’s WrestleMania title shot on the line.