Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Speculation On If Matt Riddle Will Be At NXT Takeover, Stephanie McMahon Comments On Signing Sell-Out, Must See Moments From Impact

August 3, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Riddle EVOLVE WWN

– A fan on Twitter asked Dave Meltzer if Matt Riddle would appear at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. Meltzer said he doesn’t expect it but it’s ultimately up to Triple H. He wrote:

– Here are the top five moments from Impact Wrestling this week:

– As we previously reported, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s meet and greet during Summerslam weekend sold out. Stephanie commented on Twitter:

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Matt Riddle, Stephanie McMahon, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading