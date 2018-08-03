Various News: Speculation On If Matt Riddle Will Be At NXT Takeover, Stephanie McMahon Comments On Signing Sell-Out, Must See Moments From Impact

– A fan on Twitter asked Dave Meltzer if Matt Riddle would appear at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. Meltzer said he doesn’t expect it but it’s ultimately up to Triple H. He wrote:

It's up to Paul Levesque. He could do it if he wanted. I don't expect it, but it's one man's decision and I can see it being a great idea. https://t.co/hvAatyBSzL — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 3, 2018

– Here are the top five moments from Impact Wrestling this week:

– As we previously reported, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s meet and greet during Summerslam weekend sold out. Stephanie commented on Twitter: