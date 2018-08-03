wrestling / News
Various News: Speculation On If Matt Riddle Will Be At NXT Takeover, Stephanie McMahon Comments On Signing Sell-Out, Must See Moments From Impact
– A fan on Twitter asked Dave Meltzer if Matt Riddle would appear at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. Meltzer said he doesn’t expect it but it’s ultimately up to Triple H. He wrote:
It's up to Paul Levesque. He could do it if he wanted. I don't expect it, but it's one man's decision and I can see it being a great idea. https://t.co/hvAatyBSzL
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 3, 2018
– Here are the top five moments from Impact Wrestling this week:
– As we previously reported, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s meet and greet during Summerslam weekend sold out. Stephanie commented on Twitter:
.@TripleH’s and my signing at @BarclaysCenter for #SummerSlam sold out in just minutes & raised more than $30K for @ConnorsCure! Thank you all who bought tickets, we will see you in Brooklyn!
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 3, 2018