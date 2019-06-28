wrestling / News
Possible Additions to WWE Extreme Rules Card
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has speculation on a couple more matches for Extreme Rules. As noted earlier this week, five matches are currently set for the show in Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese, and Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns.
In addition to those matches, the WON speculates that WWE may add a gimmick match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, who have been feuding as of late, and Aleister Black facing an opponent after the video from Smackdown where someone appeared to answer his challenge. A report suggested that Cesaro was considered for Black’s opponent, though the WON notes that Randy Orton does not have a match on the card yet.
Extreme Rules place on June 14th from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and airs live on WWE Network.
