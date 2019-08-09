wrestling / News
Speculation On Chris Jericho’s Rumored Partners For AEW on TNT Debut (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
August 9, 2019 | Posted by
One of the matches scheduled for AEW’s debut on TNT is a six-man tag team match with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks taking on Chris Jericho and two mystery partners. Jericho has said that ‘you’re not gonna believe’ who his partners are, but no other details have been revealed.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a lot of speculation that Jericho’s partners will be Ortiz and Santana of LAX, who recently finished up with Impact Wrestling. It’s believed that WWE will try to stop that from happening, as they are reportedly interested in the team as well. However since they are starting with AAA in September, it would seem they do not have a deal with WWE for the time being.
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Thinks Roman Reigns Standing Behind Becky Lynch on WWE 2K20 Cover Sends a Big Message, Addresses Negativity Over Lynch Sharing the Cover
- Alex Shelley Talks About Some of TNA’s ‘Moronic’ Booking Decisions During His Time There
- Kay Lee Ray Hopes Intergender Wrestling Happens In WWE Sooner Rather Than Later
- Salina de la Renta On How Total Divas Got Her Into Wrestling, Not Being Into It Growing Up