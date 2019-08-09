Speculation On Chris Jericho’s Rumored Partners For AEW on TNT Debut (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

One of the matches scheduled for AEW’s debut on TNT is a six-man tag team match with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks taking on Chris Jericho and two mystery partners. Jericho has said that ‘you’re not gonna believe’ who his partners are, but no other details have been revealed.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a lot of speculation that Jericho’s partners will be Ortiz and Santana of LAX, who recently finished up with Impact Wrestling. It’s believed that WWE will try to stop that from happening, as they are reportedly interested in the team as well. However since they are starting with AAA in September, it would seem they do not have a deal with WWE for the time being.