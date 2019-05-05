Speculation on Daniel Bryan’s Recent Injury

– Daniel Bryan is on his way back to the ring after being out for a few weeks, and the belief is he may have had a concussion. On Sunday morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the assumption within WWE is that Daniel Bryan suffered a concussion, though he made it clear that this is speculation and that most people in the company have not been told what his injury was. The key people are aware of the situation and since there’s no reason for WWE to hide any other sort of injury, this seems to be the most likely situation.

It was noted that Bryan’s quick return is a good sign if it is a concussion, and that the fact that Bryan didn’t get end up with a concussion until thirteen months after he returned is also a positive. Of course, it’s not good that he got a concussion at all (if that is indeed the case), but it was the reality is that everyone will end up with concussions at some point.

It was noted as “concerning,” but the fact that he’s back already suggests it’s not as bad of a sign as it otherwise would have been.

Bryan told Jimmy Jacobs on the latter’s debut podcast that if he had been told he couldn’t wrestle after his neck injury, he would have been okay with it. “I actually do think like, okay. Edge situation where it’s like ‘Hey, you can’t wrestle anymore because spine-wise, if you do this anymore, you’ll be paralyzed.’ I think I would be okay with that,” he said. “But I would find other things to do.”ing, it’d be like I’d kind of like to do less, be away from home [less]. Like, for me, it’s not about wrestling less. It’s like I don’t want to be away from home this much.”