WWE News: Speculation On Which Brand John Cena Will Be Working, Bray Wyatt Weekend Signing Appearance
– John Cena will be working both Raw & Smackdown live event in late December. Starting in January, he will be working a Raw taping and only Raw events, leading to the speculation that he will be working on Raw heading into WrestleMania. [Credit: Wrestling Inc]
– Bray Wyatt will be appearing at the Wintercon New York Comic and SciFi Expo. Wyatt will only be appearing on Saturday from 3PM – 6PM. Asuka will also be appearing at the event on Saturday from noon until 3 PM.
