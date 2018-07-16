Quantcast

 

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Discusses Beating Nia Jax, Baron Corbin Reacts To Losing to Finn Balor, Speculation on Why Rollins vs. Ziggler Headlined Extreme Rules

July 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Seth Rollins Dolph Ziggler Extreme Rules

– According to cagesideseats.com, Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley was the planned main event for last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. But there was reportedly a lot of support for Rollins vs. Ziggler to headline the PPV, but not for Styles vs. Rusev to headline.

– Here is Alexa Bliss, commenting ion retaining her title onlast night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV…

– Baron Corbin posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his loss atlast night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV to Finn Balor…

