wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Discusses Beating Nia Jax, Baron Corbin Reacts To Losing to Finn Balor, Speculation on Why Rollins vs. Ziggler Headlined Extreme Rules
July 16, 2018 | Posted by
– According to cagesideseats.com, Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley was the planned main event for last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. But there was reportedly a lot of support for Rollins vs. Ziggler to headline the PPV, but not for Styles vs. Rusev to headline.
– Here is Alexa Bliss, commenting ion retaining her title onlast night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV…
– Baron Corbin posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his loss atlast night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV to Finn Balor…
Well @FinnBalor should buy a lottery ticket. He is the luckiest person alive. But…. I promise his luck will run out. #WWEExtremeRules
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 16, 2018