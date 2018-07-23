Speculation On Possible Plans To Take Titles Off Carmella and Alexa Bliss

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via SportsKeeda), Dave Meltzer suggested that RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella could both lose their titles before the rumored all-women PPV.

He said: “If they’re going to do a women’s only PPV, and your champions are Carmella and Alexa Bliss, that’s tough—Because if you end with those two, there is going to be a struggle. They may have to change those titles, because Carmella and Alexa Bliss matches have not been good.“