Speculation Regarding Possible Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Some hints online have hinted at a potential return on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As noted earlier, Tony Khan hyped tonight’s show by promising an “an exciting newsworthy show” for fans. As PWInsider notes, there’s been some “chatter”{ and teases that tonight’s show could feature the return of The Elite, aka Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

Among the hints have been Matt Jackson posting to his Instagram Stories with a bit from the Young Bucks’ book in which he recalled telling Kenny Omega that he had just left Nick’s wedding to “come wrestle here tonight.” It was noted that neither Omega nor Nick Jackson have posted any such things to their accounts.

The Bucks and Omega have not been on screen since they were suspended by AEW due to their involvement in the post-AEW All Out backstage altercation with CM Punk. It should also be made clear that the Elite’s appearance is not confirmed at this time.