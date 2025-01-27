It was previously reported that Hulk Hogan was not appearing at this past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event due to a family commitment. As it turned out, his son Nick got married over the weekend. However, in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer noted there may be to it than that, adding that he was told there was ‘more than meets the eye’ regarding Hogan’s absence.

He said on Hulk Hogan: “I don’t know what the deal is with the ‘Hogan-thing,’ I mean, yeah — there’s more to the ‘Hogan-thing’ than meets the eye, I’m just not sure exactly yet what it is. I’m not saying that because it’s suspicious; I’m saying that because I was absolutely told that, that there’s ‘more to it than meets the eye’ — that’s the exact wording I was told.”