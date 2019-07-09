WWE News: Speculation on Sasha Banks Returning at Extreme Rules, Video of Six-Man Tag During Commercial Break

– There’s a host of speculation that Sasha Banks could be returning at Extreme Rules following the Nikki Cross & Bayley segment on Raw. The promo took place after Cross beat Bayley’s time in the Beat the Clock challenge, earning the right to name the stipulation for Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley at Extreme Rules. Cross made the match a two-on-one handicap match during a promo about how Bayley doesn’t know what a true friend is. Cross then said that Bayley needs to get a friend who will have her back, which several people are taking to mean that Banks could be returning.

It’s important to note than this is merely speculation and nothing is even close to being confirmed. As reported earlier in the evening, Banks is currently advertised for the July 22nd Raw in Tampa, Florida by the venue, but not on WWE.com.

– WWE shared video of the continuation of the Two out of Three Falls six-man tag match during the commercial break on tonight’s Raw, which you can see below: